iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.70% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 158,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

