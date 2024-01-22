iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.22

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 37873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

