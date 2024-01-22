iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 4.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $99,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,493. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

