iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 547,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

