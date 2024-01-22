iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.32

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 106029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

