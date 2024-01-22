iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.95

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 3527484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.
iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI India ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.