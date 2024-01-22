iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 108,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 590,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.81. 1,213,388 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

