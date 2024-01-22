iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.66. 1,176,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.