iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after acquiring an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.39 and a one year high of $267.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
