iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.74. The company had a trading volume of 538,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,090. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

