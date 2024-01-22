iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $629,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,320,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

