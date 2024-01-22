iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 547,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.09. 396,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,377. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $105.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

