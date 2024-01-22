iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after buying an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,777. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

