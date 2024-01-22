iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

OEF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.76. 22,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $229.88.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

