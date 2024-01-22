iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 80,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,901. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.