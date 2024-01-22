iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $121.73

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.73 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 730687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.