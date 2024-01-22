iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.66

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $104.38, with a volume of 2809473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

