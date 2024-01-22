Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Up 6.9%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.62. 11,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 78,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 9.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

