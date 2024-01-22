ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.90

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 161209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
