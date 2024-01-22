ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.90

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 161209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,899,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

