J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $199.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

