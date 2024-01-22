Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 36,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $4,428,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,995. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

