Janover Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 22nd (NASDAQ:JNVR)

Janover’s (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 22nd. Janover had issued 1,619,590 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,478,360 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Janover’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Janover Trading Down 1.0 %

Janover stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Janover has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

