Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Trimmed by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,949 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 5.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.37% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

