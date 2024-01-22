JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £49,580.83 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Andy Higginson bought 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($63,087.96).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,781.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.51. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110.05 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71).

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447 ($5.69).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

