JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares during the period. JFrog makes up approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned about 1.10% of JFrog worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 563,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,143,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,943 shares of company stock worth $12,665,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 450,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

