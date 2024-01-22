JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

