JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,857,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 302,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.