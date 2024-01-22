JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NVS stock opened at $108.23 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

