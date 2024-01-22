JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

