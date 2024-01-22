JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.