JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

