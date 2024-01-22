JMP Securities Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $47.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.24% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock traded up $11.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 34,268,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,953. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.
