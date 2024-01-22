JMP Securities Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $47.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.24% from the stock’s current price.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock traded up $11.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. 34,268,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,953. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

