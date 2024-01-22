JMP Securities Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.