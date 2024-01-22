JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.58

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 20099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
