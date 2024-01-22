JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.58

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 20099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

