JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. 2,274,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

