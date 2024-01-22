JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 34.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

