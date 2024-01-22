Juan Diego Lopez Casanello Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 480,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.58. The stock has a market cap of C$989.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

