Juan Diego Lopez Casanello Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LAC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 480,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.58. The stock has a market cap of C$989.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.