Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

