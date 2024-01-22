Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 258,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 288,589 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Kaman Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kaman by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kaman during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

