Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.90

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday. The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

