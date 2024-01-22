Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.53. 4,737,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.01. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

