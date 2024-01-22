Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,642 shares of company stock valued at $270,063,928. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $283.16. 2,139,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,447. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.82 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

