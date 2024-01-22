Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 26.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.47. The company had a trading volume of 337,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,780. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

