Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.67. 130,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,460. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.