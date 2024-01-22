Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,675 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,609,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,790,188. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.