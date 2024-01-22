KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.13 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.