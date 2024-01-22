KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.83 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $696.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $696.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $635.66 and a 200 day moving average of $583.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.