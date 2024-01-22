KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

