KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.15

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 264674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

KDDI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.