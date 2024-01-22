Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $66.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCB. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of MCB traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 23,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,739. The stock has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,621,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

